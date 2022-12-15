Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the passing of the Nigeria's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, HE Ademola Seriki

According to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, he has lost a personal friend

Tinubu added the Serike made invaluable contributions to Lagos in all spheres - economic, political, social, traditional, and religious

Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Ademola Seriki.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said with the death of Seriki, he had lost a friend, associate and a Nigerian patriot who served the country in various capacities.

Tinubu made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu Mourns as Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I'm deeply saddened and disturbed by the passing in the early hours of Thursday of Nigeria's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, H.E. Ademola Rasaq Seriki.

"A Nigerian patriot and prominent Lagosian, Ambassador Seriki was my friend, brother and close associate. He served Lagos and Nigeria in various capacities, the icing on the cake being his appointments as Minister of the Federal Republic and much later as Ambassador to Spain till his death. Indeed, Ambassador Seriki died in active service."

Going further, Tinubu said the deceased Seriki made invaluable contributions to Lagos in all spheres - economic, political, social, traditional, and religious.

Popularly called Otun-Are, his traditional title in Lagos, Seriki was visible on the social scene and within the Islamic community where he was respected as a devout and knowledgeable Muslim, as he was influential in politics."

2023 presidency: PDP in trouble as APC, Tinubu makes powerful appointments to take over Oyo state

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again intensified its campaign strategy in a bid to win the presidential seat at the 2023 general election.

As reported by the Daily Independent, the presidential campaign council (PCC) of the party confirmed the appointed new executives to champion the affairs of the campaign in Oyo state which is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PCC confirmed the appointment of Kehinde Olaosebikan as the chairman of the Oyo state Publicity Committee of the APC. Similarly, a 15-man state committee was also approved to work with Olaosebikan ahead of the crucial presidential polls. Olaosebikan appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, December 13, and signed by the national PCC director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

2023: Boost for APC as powerful northern senator donates 100 vehicles, ICT centre to Tinubu's campaign

Also, Nigeria's main ruling party has just been greeted with a major boost for its campaign, a few months before the 2023 general elections.

Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East) donated 100 vehicles and an ICT centre to support the Tinubu presidential campaign.

Musa told the APC presidential candidate that all hands are on deck to mobilize eligible voters to massively vote all the party candidates in the forthcoming general election, The Nation reported.

Source: Legit.ng