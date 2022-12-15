President Joe Biden of the United States of America has described Nigeria's democracy as a model for other African nations

The American president commended Muhammadu Buhari for not seeking a third tenure after his current administration

Biden made the disclosure while in Washington, USA while meeting with leaders of six African nations

The United States of America has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in promoting democracy in Nigeria and the African continent.

Speaking during his meeting with Buhari, US president, Joe Biden said Nigeria is an ideal model for democracy across the globe.

A statement signed by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, December 15, said that Biden raised the commendation in Washington, USA while meeting with leaders of six African countries - including Buhari - ahead of the elections in 2023.

Joe Biden has said Nigeria is a good model for democracy.

The US leader confirmed that he has followed the event leading to Nigeria's election in 2015 when he served as a vice president to former president Barrack Obama.

His words:

"Nigeria is quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that President Buhari is not seeking a third term.”

Biden, therefore, encouraged President Buhari and the Nigerian electoral umpire to continue to be totally non-partisan.

President Buhari expressed his appreciation to the US President for his positive remarks and congratulated him on attaining the peak of his political career, which is the presidency of the country.

Nigeria's president also appreciated Biden for organising the Summit with African leaders and wished him well in all his endeavours.

