Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has showered praise on President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of his 80th birthday on Saturday, December 17

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) says President Buhari is patriotic and noble'

He stated that Nigerians should be lucky to have him as a president while also noting his impact in the sustainability of peace and unity in the country

In preparation for the 80th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rolled out his ovation.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng by his media office on Thursday, December 16, Tinubu described President Buhari as a man with patriotism and commitment to nation-building.

Many political pundits have tipped Tinubu as the heir-apparent to the presidential seat when President Buhari finishes his tenure.

Source: Facebook

He further eulogised the Daura-born politician describing him as a man that possesses the qualities of selflessness, uncommon zeal, and patriotism.

The statement reads:

"I heartily congratulate my president and my leader, Muhammadu Buhari, on the momentous and remarkable occasion of his 80th birthday.

"An officer and a gentleman, President Buhari has been a selfless and steadfast leader, and a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his entire life to the service of Nigeria."

Tinubu commends Buhari's efforts in sustainability of peace

Tinubu went further to commend the President's zeal for service of the Nigerian people and its entirety. While also noting his contribution to the sustainability of democracy, peace, and progress in the country.

He said:

"As a people, we are truly blessed to have a president who sees no higher honour than the opportunity to serve his people, a responsibility he has always carried with utmost dedication.

"We are proud that at age 80, this noble man, an officer and a gentleman is still rendering his service, recording tremendous achievements, the country making remarkable progress under his leadership, and his steady hands gradually guiding the country to the Promised Land.

"On behalf of our great party, APC, and my family, I join the family, friends, associates and all well-wishers of President Buhari to wish him happy birthday and many happy returns of the day in good health."

President Muhammadu Buhari will clock 80 years on Saturday, December 17. He was born in 1942 in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

