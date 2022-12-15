President Muhammadu Buhari met with his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, at the White House on Wednesday, December 14

White House, US - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, December 14, met with United States President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leader’s Summit.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina made this known in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Photos shared by the presidential spokesman show Buhari in a meeting with Biden and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House.

Legit.ng recalls that President Buhari departed from Abuja on Sunday, December 11, to join other African leaders for the US-Africa Leader’s Summit.

The summit is aimed at rebooting US relations on the continent in Washington DC.

According to Channels TV, the US-Africa summit, which began in 2014, is the biggest international gathering in Washington since the COVID-19 pandemic and the most substantial commitment by a US administration to boosting its influence in Africa for almost a decade.

The US government said the summit “will demonstrate the US enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared priorities.”

"I have done my best" President Buhari declares ahead of 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari revealed reasons why Nigeria is facing many challenges. According to the president, the country's size and population are contributory factors.

However, President Buhari insisted that his administration is trying in many areas, noting that he has done his best. He added that youths are Nigeria’s promise for a better future and solving their problems is the priority of his government.

He made this known while welcoming the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US who visited him in Washington, USA.

