PDP became a dominant party immediately after Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 and had control of 31 of the 36 states in Nigeria as of May 2001

Despite its influence, there are 2 powerful northern states the PDP could not win since it has been in existence and its chances of winning the states in the 2023 election is being reviewed

However, the table turned against the PDP and the once-African biggest political party is now an opposition struggling to stay united

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), became the dominant political party in the country.

As of 2007, the now-opposition PDP prided itself as the largest political party in Africa while adding that it would govern Nigeria for no less than 60 years.

List of states PDP has won in Nigeria

The PDP as of May 2007, had no less than 31 states under its control. The states are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Abia, Bayelsa, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, and Cross River.

Also on the list are Jigawa, Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Gombe, Nasarawa, Katsina, Kogi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Rivers, Osun, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and Taraba.

However, despite the party's strength, the PDP has never won Yobe and Borno states in the core northern part of Nigeria.

The defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), which had collapsed its structure during the alliance that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC) has always been in control of the 2 northern states.

In the same vein, the PDP is not likely to win the 2 northern states in the 2023 election based on the events springing up in the 2 states.

Aside from the fact that the 2 states are still under the control of the APC, the ruling party has 2 prominent figures from the state, who can influence the election.

Why PDP may not win Borno, Yobe in the 2023 election

Yobe for instance, produced the senate president, Ahmed Lawan. Although Lawan had failed to secure the return ticket to the Senate during the party's primary and the APC seemed to be having an internal crisis in the state but the PDP can't claim to be strong in the state as well.

For Borno, the vice presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 election, Kashim Shettima, is from the state.

Shettima's record in the state as governor and senator of the state cannot be undermined and his chances of winning the state for the APC are very high.

