Lokoja, Kogi - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has vowed to put an end to the stealing of public funds in the country.

The former governor of Anambra also promised to heal and unite the country if the people elected him in the 2023 election, The Nation reported.

Source: Twitter

What Peter Obi said during his 2023 presidential campaign in Kogi

Obi said this while sending a veiled message to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The presidential hopeful maintained that his administration will ensure that the control moved from consumption to production, adding that this would create jobs, and reduce criminal activities.

Obi made the assurance during his presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Tuesday, December 13.

The Labour Party flagbearer said he and his team are prepared to be held accountable, adding that they will ensure that the production starts from the local level.

In his words:

“We will increase the minimum wage since the minimum wage today can hardly sustain workers. We should be able to produce enough for consumption and even export to create wealth."

He told the people of the state that he was not in the state to buy their votes but to tell them how he and his team plan to rescue Nigeria.

Obi then promised to consult with the people before taking any decision as president of Nigeria.

