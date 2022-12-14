The Kwara state high court in Ilorin has sentenced two students to death by hanging for killing a female student

The convicts, Abdulazeez Ismail and Ajala Oluwatimileyin were found guilty of forcefully sleeping with the deceased as well as killing her afterward

It was gathered that the convicts and the deceased were all students of the University of Ilorin in Kwara state

Kwara, Ilorin - Killers of Blessing Olajide, a third-year undergraduate of the University of Ilorin has been sentenced to death by hanging by the Kwara state high court in the state capital.

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf who was the presiding judge on Tuesday, December 13 gave the verdict for the killers, Abdulazeez Ismail and Ajala Oluwatimileyin whom forceful slept with Blessing on June 2, 2021, at her house situated in the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State, Punch reported.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the convicted were arraigned alongside six others following the incident that occurred at the residence of the victim (Blessing).

It was gathered that the Blessing was living with her elder sister at the time of the incident. Her sister was also reported to be an undergraduate in the same institution under the department of agricultural science.

In his verdict, Justice Yusuf said:

“While the prosecution established the ingredients of conspiracy and armed robbery against the first three accused persons, it proved beyond reasonable doubt that injury was inflicted on the deceased and she was rap*d to death.

“I direct that Abdulazeez Ismail and Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin be hanged by the neck until they are pronounced dead.”

In reaction to the court's verdict, the prosecuting counsel, Salman Jawondo while speaking to journalists said it was quite unfortunate that the perpetrators of this crime were very young prospective individuals.

The former attorney general and commissioner for justice said:

“The irony of it all is that all those involved are young men of 19, 23, etc. It’s quite unfortunate. And that shows that we have to work on our future in this country.”

