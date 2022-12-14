Femi Fami-Kayode, one of the spokespersons of the APC presidential campaign council, has disclosed that he would have done more than the PDP if he was not in APC

The APC chieftain made the disclosure while picking holes in the manner in which the PDP is criticising the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party

FFK added that many APC members have now come to realise that they have to defend the Muslim-Muslim ticket because if the party lose, religion would not matter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he would not blame the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their criticism of his party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former minister, while speaking at a Twitter space programme, stated that he would have done the same thing if he was on "the other side".

FFK reveals why he would not blame the PDP for criticizing APC Muslim-Muslim ticket Photo Credit: Femi Fani0-Kayode

Source: Twitter

However, the APC stalwart alleged that the presentation of PDP criticism has to present to the northern Christians that the APC did not like that, adding that it is a very dangerous move.

Latest about APC, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, 2023 Election

FFK did not dispute the fact that the northern Christians are smart people but noted that the vice president position is only a spare tyre and that there are key positions of power kept for the brilliant northern Christians.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He faulted the claim of the PDP that the choice of the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is an attempt to undermine Christians in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode then noted that the PDP has failed in their attempt to divide Nigerian and the party because a number of APC members realised that if the party lose, they all lose, it did not matter if you are a Christian or a Muslim.

Se the video below:

Real permutation behind APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, prominent Tinubu's ally makes an unexpected revelation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed a fresh rationale behind the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

The former minister said in his view, Tinubu is too liberal to the core northern Muslims with his wife and most children being Christians, thus, making another northern Christian his running mate would create some reservations in the core north.

Speaking on the issue on a Twitter space programme, FFK said Tinubu has chosen the right person that can attract votes, considering the fact that religion plays a very key role in the politics of core north.

Source: Legit.ng