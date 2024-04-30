Aunty Ramota has smiled for the first time in a video after meeting Poco Lee whom she likes but couldn't say it

In the video shared by the dancer, Poco Lee was playing with the petite actress and he asked her to peck him

Aunty Ramota wanted to but changed her mind after looking into the camera as she told Poce Lee that she does not peck people

Petite actress, Aunty Ramota, has warmed hearts with the way she displayed after meeting Poce Lee for the first time.

The small lady who is known for not smiling in the videos was seen in another light after having a conversation with the dancer.

In the video shared by Poce Lee, the actress who was hospitalized after taking curve pills was standing with Poco Lee. The dancer asked her for a peck on his cheek and Aunty had to smile at him.

Aunty Ramota smiles at Poco Lee after meeting him. Photo credit @poco_lee/@auntyromat_authentic

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota says she doesn't peck

In the recording, Aunty Ramota told Poco Lee that she does not peck people. The dancer persisted with his request as he moved closer to Aunty Ramota.

The actress who begged for money to do BBL at first wanted to change her mind. But after looking into the camera, she smiled again and said no to Poco Lee.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Poco Lee about Aunty Ramota. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamnasboi:

"You come my set wey I invite you come carry my babe. No wahala!."

@papaya_ex:

"Oh my God she’s shy, she was close to doing it even you, your Yoruba is now over smooth."

@cooldjjamstar:

"@poco_lee she be wife material ooo, do the needful asap."

@whaleswavy:

"So na Ijoba Lande dey force love on her see how she’s blushing for Poco lol."

@hesaprankster:

"Nothing concern poco and fight."

@theibukunoluwa1:

"Odo ife ti pada gbe aunty ramota lo."

@realprefair:

"Lowkey Aunty Ramota don Wet."

@_abdulquyum:

"Aunty ramota dey blush ! This woman lowkey has a crush on poco ! PocoRam25."

@deejayhazan:

"She’s in Love with Poco."

@sweetceedar:

"She is very close to give you that peck but shyness wan finish her."

Aunty Ramota at the airport

Legit.ng had reported that Aunty Ramota was seen at the airport as she stirred speculation of traveling abroad.

She shared a video of how she was pulling her traveling bag and show cased her passport as she waved at those who could identify her.

Fans took to the comment section to share their funny reactions after watching the video.

Source: Legit.ng