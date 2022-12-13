The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has condemned the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for resorting to diversionary tactics of attacking and bullying the media rather than explaining the allegations surrounding the conceived past of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, the team demands the APC flag bearer and his "bully handlers" face his woes rather than attempting to play the victim.

Ologbondiyan said that Tinubu and his handlers are only working hard to divert public attention from his alleged unpleasant past.

He added that it is a reprehensible and unmistakable sign of culpability that Tinubu and his campaigners have desperately resorted to bullying, intimidating and harassing media houses and journalists with a view to silence and stop them from questioning him on several allegations against his person.

He further stated that the Atiku/Okowa campaign team consider this diversionary approach by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign as a very unwholesome and unacceptable assault on the very bedrock of democracy which is the right of the people to know, through a free press.

Ologbondiyan's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Asiwaju Tinubu must understand that having brought himself out to contest for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he must prepare to explain himself to the littlest of Nigerians, as well as the media which has the basic constitutional responsibility to seek information on behalf of every Nigerian.

"It is therefore, to say the least, irresponsible, thoughtless and incautious that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign will abandon its responsibility of assisting its Candidate to offer explanation, if he has any, rather than attacking media houses and demanding the sack of media practitioners for performing their professional and constitutional duties."

In addition, Ologbondiyan said that the action by Tinubu and his team has confirmed that the former governor of Lagos state lacks democratic credentials and has no business contesting for the office of the president of a country like Nigeria where citizens are resolute in their demand for a credible and acceptable leader, who has no skeleton of narcotics hidden in his cupboard.

He said:

"Indeed, Asiwaju Tinubu has shown that he does not possess the qualities of the leader Nigerians are yearning for at this critical time of our history. Our campaign urges Asiwaju Tinubu to note that his diversionary tactic and attack on the media will not stop Nigerians from raising the necessary posers.

"Tinubu should therefore fold his ‘agbada’ and respond to the media and Nigeria on the issues at hand. He should provide answers to his reported forfeiture of $460,000 to the authorities of the United States of America which was traced to narcotics."

He also urged Tinubu to provide Nigerians answers to allegations of certificate forgery, perjury, treasury-looting, continued fleecing of Lagos state as well as inconsistencies in his name, educational qualification, ancestry, and reported link with narcotics.

He said:

"This is in addition to Tinubu's many gaffes, his constant claim of credit on the achievements of others as well as his reported plot to incite violence in the 2023 general elections by directing his supporters to grab, snattch and run away with power.

"These are questions which Asiwaju Tinubu, having brought himself out, must submit to a public probity by the Nigerian media."

Ex-APGA stalwart becomes coordinator Atiku/Okowa campaign management committee in southeast state

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had earlier made a fresh appointment to his campaign council.

Atiku on Tuesday, December 13, approved the inauguration of a 60-member Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Okey Ofor, emerged as the coordinator of the presidential campaign management committee.

2023: Atiku makes 1 huge promise to Nigerian football lovers

Lovers of football across Nigeria have been assured of better plans to promote and develop sports in the country.

This assurance was handed to citizens by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku said that if he is elected as president, he will adopt Morroco's strategy of building football pitches everywhere possible.

Source: Legit.ng