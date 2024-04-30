A former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a fresh twist to the ongoing legal battle involving the prosecution of former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele

The employee, who worked at the bank for eight years, testified in court about how he assisted Emefiele in collecting a $600,000 bribe

The court adjourned the case to a future date to ascertain whether the new witness acted under duress or was complicit in the scheme

A new witness has emerged in the case against former Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele, providing fresh information to the court.

The witness, Mr. John Ayoh, the former Director of Information Technology at the apex bank, testified in the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday, April 29.

The court has adjourned the fraud case till May 17

Ayoh disclosed that he spent eight years at the nation's supreme financial institution.

Presented to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Ayoh revealed that he received a call from the anti-graft agency regarding two business dealings he facilitated through Emefiele, the Daily Trust reported.

He described receiving the first funds, totaling $400,000 in an envelope, at his residence in Lekki Phase One.

Ayoh further explained that he obtained the second amount at the Tinubu Head Office at the CBN.

Ayoh told the court that:

"The man to deliver the second transaction came to our office in Lagos and I informed the governor but he said he did not want to see a third party that I should bring the envelope myself."

He said he complied with the Emefiele's instructions and delivered the money alone.

The witness informed the court that the vendor responsible for the Netapp Storage Architectural and Infrastructural Services made the payment.

Bribe collection under duress,

The witness explained that he acted under pressure throughout the transactions and provided evidence of his statement to the presiding judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi.

Ayoh mentioned that he was invited by the EFCC on February 17 but was not detained, clarifying that he was released on administrative bail.

Following this testimony, the judge adjourned the case until May 3 for the continuation of cross-examination.

