Atiku Abubakar has again, promised to look out for the needs of young people and women if elected president

The PDP presidential candidate has consistently hammered on the need to empower women and youths in the country

Speaking in Lafia during his presidential campaign rally, Atiku again vowed to address the challenges of youths and women

Lafia - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged the people of Nasarawa to vote the party in the 2023 polls, vowing that he will uplift the infrastructure in the state if voted into office.

A statement from the Atiku media team sent to Legit.ng on Monday, December 12, noted that the former vice president made this known at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Atiku acknowledging cheers from his supporters in Lafia during the rally. Photo credit: @atiku

He said:

“I want to thank the people of Nassarawa for this support. I want to reiterate our commitment to the employment of youths and women in Nigeria. This is why my administration will set aside $10b for this purpose. We will lift up Nasarawa’s infrastructure if voted into office.”

On his part, national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu predicted that Atiku will win the north-central geo-political zone of the country in the next general election.

The party chairman urged those who have left the party to return and join the winning train as the party is poised for victory in the next general election.

His words:

“Atiku will get his highest votes from northcentral. I expect Nasarawa to give Atiku 95 percent of votes. We started the journey in Nasarawa 1998. I urge all those who have left the party to come back to the winning party, come join the winning train.”

Ayu urged the supporters in Nasarawa to vote all PDP candidates in the state.

2023: Atiku reiterates plan for women, youths, hails Emir of Lafia

Writing on his Twitter page about his visit to Nasarawa, Atiku stated:

“Today, alongside my #RecoverNigeria team, I was excited to reiterate our commitment to jobs for our young men and women and massive support for small and medium business enterprises in Nasarawa state and across the country.”

In another tweet, he said:

“I am sincerely grateful for the fanfare reception that my team and I was received at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Muhammadu Bage I (CFR), during a courtesy visit ahead of our rally today.

“I am particularly appreciative of the Emir’s generous remarks about my long-standing relationship with the palace.”

2023: APC, not a party to support; they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Recall that Atiku recently described the ruling APC as destroyers, adding that they don't deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state, on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, and infrastructure and failed to address the country's security challenges.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

