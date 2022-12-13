The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sinks deeper a few months before the 2023 general elections

In fact, some of the party chieftains who are in support of Governor Nyesom Wike's demands have maintained they won't vote for Atiku in the coming elections

In the buildup of the forthcoming polls, the party's chances is threatened as the opposition APC is banking on PDP's crisis to retain power in the polity

Chief Bode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will not vote for Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate unless the national chairmanship is zoned to the southwest.

George made this disclosure during an interview with Arise News TV on Tuesday, December 13.

Bode George says he won't vote for Atiku in next year's election. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Bode George gives a reason why he won't vote for Atiku

The PDP chieftain has been one of the loudest voices calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman.

Speaking on the matter, George said PDP’s internal wrangling can be solved by giving “to Caesar what belongs to Caesar”, The Cable reported.

He added that the southwest has not held the position of national chairman since the party was founded and it must be corrected before the 2023 elections.

The PDP chieftain said:

“It is not a solution that cannot be handled. All we are saying is give what belongs to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. Give us what belongs to us. Turn by turn Nigeria limited.

“The south-west has never enjoyed this position since the party started almost 25 years ago. What is our crime? If you are telling us you want to rule this country, you have to weave all the tribes and all the people together.

“That is the major problem, and unless that is resolved, I will not vote for our own candidate.”

