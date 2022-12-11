More fireworks from the PDP and APC as both parties continue to tackle each other ahead of the 2023 general elections

The PDP has said Nigeria's current challenges were exacerbated by the ruling party due to bad governance

The main opposition party also questioned the fitness and educational qualifications of the APC presidential candidate

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, special assistant, public communication to Atiku Abubakar, says Nigerians will reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 because the country has been plunged into poverty, insecurity and indebtedness by the ruling party.

According to him, Nigerians will rather settle for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate than to vote for Tinubu.

The PDP declared that Tinubu is unfit to lead Nigeria in 2023. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Shaibu made this assertion in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 11 in reaction to an earlier press release by Bayo Onanuga, APC presidential campaign council spokesman.

Shaibu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Onanuga laboured, albeit unsuccessfully, to paint the PDP presidential candidate as patently dishonest.

“Onanuga's statement is bad public relations for the APC presidential candidate, for good public relations doesn't consist in attacking a critical public opinion. It seeks to create understanding instead.

“If you face a PR challenge, like the Tinubu presidential campaign outfit suffers at the moment, talking down to the critical public or an opponent is like approaching a problem by methods that could make it worse.”

He said it is shameful and unfortunate that the APC is relying upon former President Olusegun Obasanjo had said about Atiku in the past.

His words:

“While we will not waste much time to educate the APC and their presidential candidate to note that same President Obasanjo has made commendable remarks about Atiku which outdates the old story that they will want recycled to confuse the public.

“However, our reaction to the APC is that currently, their party has pushed Nigeria deeper into the abyss of poverty, insecurity, indebtedness.

“It will be good to challenge the APC to acknowledge one aspect of Nigeria’s national life where they have not reversed the fortunes of the country compared to what was handed to them in 2015.”

Focusing on Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, Shaibu said:

“The other issue that is critical to this election season is the shifty persona of the presidential candidate of the APC.

“From all available public records, former governor of Lagos state and self-acclaimed national leader of the APC, Ahmed Tinubu lives in shadowy garbs.

“Tinubu’s identity, education, health continue to be the key issues about what the APC is offering to Nigerians. A candidate whose profile is more rooted in inflated edification of disbeliefs.”

2023: APC presidential campaign council says Atiku does not mean well for Nigeria

Recall that Onanuga warned Nigerians to be wary of the 'sugar-coated' promises of Atiku.

The director of media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council stated that Atiku's promises are hinged on desperation to gain power at all cost.

According to him, the PDP should be eternally shameful about its appalling record in governance between 1999-2015, adding that its attempt to re-write history won't work.

2023: Returning APC to power suicidal - Arewa stakeholders

Meanwhile, the Northern Awareness Initiative has declared that it will be suicidal for people in the north to vote the APC again in 2023.

The stakeholders made the declaration on Sunday, December 11 in Kano at a press conference.

The group of northerners also announced that in subsequent days, they will educate those in the grassroots in the north on the need to vote out the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng