APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu's camp, has attacked AriseTV and ThisDay for being biased in their reporting

The support group is asking the media organisation to begin its charity at home by educating Nigerians on corruption allegations against its lead presenter, Reuben Abati

The media organisation had earlier accused APC PCC spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake of leaving issues during interviews and press releases and hoarding attacks on its platforms

The camp of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused AriseTV of being silenced on corruption allegations against his presenters.

The Tinubu/Shettima media support made the allegation on its Twitter handle in reaction to the claim by the media house that the spokespersons of APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake, are working toward silencing the private media.

Tinubu's camp attacks AriseTV for being biased Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Details of the rift between Arise TV, Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, Dele Alake, APC

AriseTV and This Day Editors in a press statement titled, “Tinubu and THISDAY/ARISE Media Group and the Attack on Free Speech", alleged that Onanuga and Alake, rather than respond to issues, always attack the media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The organisation said the duo have attacked its group in different press statements and interviews, claiming that its reports were false.

The Editors alleged that rather than for the media wing of Tinubu's campaign to send petitions to the organisation's ombudsmen, they have resorted to accusing the media of being biased.

Latest about APC, Bola Tinubu, AriseTV, ThisDay, 2023 Election, Dele Alake, Bayo Onanuga, APC PCC

But in reacting to the issue raised, the Tinubu/Shettima group took to its Twitter page to ask the organisation to comment on the allegation against its lead presenter, Reuben Abati.

The statement reads in part:

"Dear @ARISEtv, what do you have to say about the role of Nduka Obaigbena and Rueben Abati is the looting of funds meant to equip our army?"

See the Tweet below:

APC indicted as PDP campaign office is set on fire in powerful northern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP governorship campaign office in Gombe state has been set on fire by some unknown thugs on Monday morning.

Mohammed Barde, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Gombe state, has alleged that the thugs who attacked his office are suspected members of the APC.

Ismaila Misilli, the spokesperson to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, said the PDP is only looking for cheap publicity, adding that the opposition is not a threat to the APC in the state.

Source: Legit.ng