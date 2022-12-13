The Labour Party in Kogi state says it is ready to host its presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Kogi state chapter of the Labour Party accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of failing to issue permits for the venue of the rally

Suleiman Abdul Ahmed, the Kogi state chapter chairman stated that even after meeting the payment requirement, they were still denied access to a proper venue

Kogi, Lokoja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed will be taking their campaign train to Kogi state, an All Progressive Congress (APC) controlled state.

Suleiman Abdul Ahmed, the chairman of the Labour Party Kogi state chapter made the announcement stating that the presidential campaign rally of Obi/Datti will commence on Tuesday, December 13.

The Labour Party accused the Kogi state government of refusing to approve the use of the Confluence Stadium for the rally. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

The party state chairman stated that despite the skepticism and inability to get the state government's permit to use the Confluence Stadium, the rally will still hold as scheduled.

As reported by PM News some of the party's powerful chieftains like the national chairman, Julius Abure, and the general secretary are expected to be present at the rally.

While making the announcement for the Peter Obi rally, the Kogi state party chairman alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello Kogi state led-government refused to issue them permission to use the popular Confluence Stadium.

He further revealed that the state government increased the price of the rent from N250, 000 to N1.5 million.

Ahmed said when the party was ready to pay the said amount, the Kogi state government still did not respond.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government is yet to issue a statement as regards the allegations leveled against them by the Labour Party chapter in the state.

