Osita Okechukwu, a powerful chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has made a confession

He stated that the number one threat to Bola Tinubu's presidential bid is his counterpart from the Labour Party, Peter Obi

Okechukwu said the notion that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP is a threat to Tinubu is false

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Peter Obi and the Labour Party have been described as the major contender that can go toe-to-toe at the 2023 presidential election with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osita Okechukwu, an influential chieftain of the ruling party made this known on Monday during an interview on Arise TV's breakfast program, The Morning Show.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tipped as the main favourite to win the 2023 presidential election: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Okechukwu who is also the director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) dismissed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a major threat to the ruling party.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are more concerned about Peter Obi and others. Kwankwaso is qualified and highly capable, but he is riding against the zoning convention. And so, if you tell us about Peter Obi, then we can say, ok, that is where we are worried,” but not about Atiku, who has lost his base.

“Atiku cannot win; I challenge those who are saying so. He cannot harvest Buhari’s 12 million votes; he cannot. He does not have Buhari’s vote bank.”

Okechukwu dismisses Atiku's chance

As reported by the Daily Independent, he based his facts and argument on the fact that Atiku has lost his major base.

Meanwhile, Okechukwu says Tinubu has what it takes to be the next president and his reputation precedes him.

He said:

“As per Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, what nobody can deny is that he knows the onion. He knows the gravitas, he knows the country, and he has come a long way. And we are not bothered about PDP; for instance, Atiku has lost his base."

Source: Legit.ng