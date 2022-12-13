Babachir Lawal has declared his intention not to withdraw his support for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, has reiterated his support for Peter Obi of Labour party.

Lawal also insisted that he would not support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

He made this known while reacting to a report that he has abandoned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to work for Atiku, Sahara reporters added.

He warned that Atiku, having his way, would represent ethnic domination by one ethnic group over others, saying “I remain a Peter Obi diehard.”

He added:

“Besides, I find myself every year battling Fulani herdsmen determined to have their animals invade my farms and eat up my crops every year.

“Moreover, I view a transition of government from one Muslim Fulani President to another as the worst form of Muslim-Muslim ticket. It also represents ethnic domination by one ethnic group over others. I remain a Peter Obi diehard. Any news to the contrary is fake news.”

2023 presidency: Peter Obi takes presidential campaign to APC backyard

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed will be taking their campaign train to Kogi state an All Progressive Congress (APC) controlled state.

Suleiman Abdul Ahmed, the chairman of the Labour Party Kogi state chapter made the announcement stating that the presidential campaign rally of Obi/Datti will commence on Tuesday, December 13. The party state chairman stated that despite the skepticism and inability to get the state government's permit to use the Confluence Stadium, the rally will still hold as scheduled.

While making the announcement for the Peter Obi rally, the Kogi state party chairman alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello Kogi state led-government refused to issue them permission to use the popular Confluence Stadium.

