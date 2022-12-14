Bandits have attacked Zango Kataf local government areas of Kaduna state, killing about four persons in the process

The attack on the two communities identified as Kamuru Village and Ungwan Alulu came shortly after another attack on Kaura

Meanwhile, other victims are currently receiving attention at a medical facility in the state according to officials of the state

In what can be described as another terrible development in Nigeria, about four people have lost their loves in another fresh attack on two communities in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna.

The attack came barely 24 hours after terrorists killed three people in Kaura local government area, Punch Newspaper reports.

According to the executive chairman of Zango Kataf local government, Hon. Francis Sani (Zimbo), four people were killed while four sustained gunshot injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

He was quoted to have said:

“I am calling on affected communities and other neighbouring villages to be vigilant while going about their normal businesses.

“We’re approaching festive period. We must remain steadfast in prayers and be watchful in order to keep our communities safe."

