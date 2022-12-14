Ebonyi state, one of the top southeast states in Nigeria has become the hotbed of a series of attacks in recent times

This is as unknown gunmen have continued to trouble the peace of residents in the state as well as unsettle their businesses

Apart from burning the INEC facilities in recent times in the state, unknown gunmen have continued to invade communities and burn down houses

Gunmen, on Wednesday, December 14, invaded the Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo community, in the Ikwo Local Government Area of the state and attacked the popular Nwakpu Market in the area, shot a motorcyclist in the head, and set a vehicle ablaze.

A community source, who spoke with The Punch on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the market when traders had already opened for business on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi state police command is yet to react to the development. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

What really happened

Legit.ng gathered that the Nwakpu market is opposite the country home of the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Eric Kelechi.

The source said,

“The gunmen came into the market and ordered traders and shop owners to vacate the market. They also tell them to observe the sit-at-home.

“After dispatching the traders and shop owners, the gunmen set ablaze a vehicle. As the vehicle owner (name withheld) attempted to quench the fire, they (gunmen) shot him in the head and legs.”

Businesses on hold

Also, economic activities were, on Wednesday, halted in Abakaliki, the capital city as filling stations, banks and event centres were shut down apparently to observe the sit-at-home order.

Ebubeagu Security Outfit confirmed the incident

Confirming the incident, the Commander of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit, Mr. Friday Nnanna, said the attackers were not members of the Indigenous People of Biafra but mere hoodlums who invaded the market to rob traders of their belongings.

He said,

“What happened was that some boys invaded the Nwakpu market to rob traders. They (gunmen) are not members of IPOB. This is because they (gunmen) came into the market with locally-made pistols.

“Ebubeagu is on ground to arrest those boys because we know the clothes they (the gunmen) are wearing, and so, we are after them.

“We are on track to get them. We are putting on our searchlight on them to arrest them. From now till tomorrow, we will apprehend them.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to react to the development.

