Bola Tinubu's son meets E-Money, Odumeje, other southeast dons at Peter Obi's backyard, video emerges
- The son of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, Seyi Tinubu, has made another crucial move to meet with some bigwigs in the southeast
- The southeast is considered the stronghold of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and one of the leading opponents of Bola Tinubu
- Seyi Tinubu is seen making pleasantries with the likes of E-Money, Kenayo O Kenayo, Odumeje, White Money, and many entertainers, mostly from Anambra, in a video
Seyi Tinubu, the first son of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has been seen making consolidation with some top southeast men.
Southeast is considered the stronghold of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
Seyi Tinubu, son of a presidential candidate supporting his father in the 2023 presidential election
A video clip of the meeting was shared by the APC presidential campaign council on its Twitter page on Thursday, November 30.
In the video, the son of the former governor of Lagos state was seen making parley with the entertainers, mostly from Anambra state.
Seyi exchanged pleasantries with Yul Edochie and controversial pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje.
Other entertainers who were also seen in the video are Kenayo O Kenayo, White Money, and E-Money
The video is accompanied by "Cultural Praise", a song by Kcee and Okwesili Eze Group in the background.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Sey Tinubu said:
Nigeria we hail thee
Our own dear native land
Though tribes and tongue may differ
In brotherhood we stand
Nigerians all, are proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign
In peace or battle honour’d,
And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children
A banner without stain.
O God of all creation
Grant this our one request.
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.
See the video below:
