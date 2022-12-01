The son of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, Seyi Tinubu, has made another crucial move to meet with some bigwigs in the southeast

The southeast is considered the stronghold of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and one of the leading opponents of Bola Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu is seen making pleasantries with the likes of E-Money, Kenayo O Kenayo, Odumeje, White Money, and many entertainers, mostly from Anambra, in a video

Seyi Tinubu, the first son of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has been seen making consolidation with some top southeast men.

Southeast is considered the stronghold of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

A video clip of the meeting was shared by the APC presidential campaign council on its Twitter page on Thursday, November 30.

In the video, the son of the former governor of Lagos state was seen making parley with the entertainers, mostly from Anambra state.

Seyi exchanged pleasantries with Yul Edochie and controversial pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje.

Other entertainers who were also seen in the video are Kenayo O Kenayo, White Money, and E-Money

The video is accompanied by "Cultural Praise", a song by Kcee and Okwesili Eze Group in the background.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Sey Tinubu said:

Nigeria we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribes and tongue may differ

In brotherhood we stand

Nigerians all, are proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request.

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

See the video below:

