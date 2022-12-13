Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to eliminate "troublemakers" including kidnappers in northwest Nigeria.

According to Channels Television, the presidential hopeful made the promise at the APC north-west presidential campaign rally held in Kaduna on Tuesday, December 13.

In his words:

“All those troublemakers, violent kidnappers, killers; all troublemakers who are (disturbing the) security of Kaduna, I assure you, we will eliminate them.”

Kaduna is one of the 7 northwest states that has recorded a high number of bandits and terrorist attacks in the last 2 years, including an attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy.

According to the state government, no less than 1,192 persons were killed by bandits and other terror groups.

Also, over 3,000 residents, students and travellers have been kidnapped in the year in review.

Official data showed that 800 people have been killed while 1,200 persons were kidnapped in the state between January and September 2022.

But Tinubu, who is a former governor of Lagos state, assured the mammoth crowd on Tuesday that he has the capacity to bring an end to the insecurity hunting the state.

