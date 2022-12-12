The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has come under scrutiny over his visits to prominent churches in recent times

In a series of Tweet, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide Reno Omokri revealed Obi is visiting churches to gather votes for his 2023 ambition

Nigerians in their reaction noted that the former governor of Anambra state is not his regular kind of politician, noting he is everywhere

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide Reno Omokri has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi of constantly visiting churches simply to aid his political ambition.

He claimed Obi has been going to churches only to secure votes in the forthcoming elections.

Omokri says Peter Obi is using the church to promote his presidential ambition. Photo credit: @renoomokri

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page, on Sunday, December 11, Omokri said,

"Peter Obi is not visiting churches for God, or Christ, or to win souls, or to grow spiritually. He goes to churches for votes. Christ made a whip and chased money changers from the Temple. What do you think He would do to politicians chasing votes in the Temple?

Omokri referenced the Bible in faulting the former Anambra Governor’s visits to churches ‘for votes’, noting Christ physically dealt with and chased away those who tried to desecrate the temple.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of Omokri and reacted to his statement.

@chikaokani tweeted:

"Shame no dey even catch you again."

@kingsleychris9 tweeted:

"All of u replying him are his victims. I've said it before, ignore his tweets and he will naturally shut down as he is already doing. Just boycott his tweets and its the end for him. He's using you guys."

@realAkanyaCO tweeted:

"Not your regular kinda politician

@mCharliewonder tweeted:

"He doesn't go to only Churches, bro. He's everywhere."

@kle_ffy_Lee tweeted:

"I saw the video you did praising him when he was in your party. So what changed? ."

@justkency tweeted:

"I agree. He is a staunch catholic and I know it's against their doctrine for catholic to participate in other denomination."

