The ambition of the ruling APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just been boosted

Pastor Alamu David Tunji has maintained that nothing can stop Tinubu from winning the 2023 presidency

He however urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) not to be afraid regarding the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, noting no one can Islamise Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2023 poll despite the same-faith ticket, Pastor Alamu David Tunji (JP) has declared.

The Senior Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Agbala Itusile, Abule Egba Lagos, said Tinubu is unstoppable despite the criticism against the same-faith ticket in some quarters, The Nation reported.

A Lagos-based pastor has revealed that Tinubu/Shettima's ticket will not Islamise the nation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The pastor sends a message to CAN

He appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) not to entertain fears, stating nobody can Islamise the nation. Tinubu, he pointed out, has not Islamised his immediate family with his wife and children as Christians.

In a statement on Monday, December 12, the cleric said:

‘’Tinubu’s wife is an ordained Pastor at Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG). Somebody that can allow or tolerate his wife to be a minister after being a Christian will not fight Christianity. I am thinking when he becomes President, he will support the church like he has supported his wife and children."

Shettima's role, pastor reveals

Tunji said a Vice President is as useful as the principal wants, stating the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima is simply a political calculation not meant to denigrate Christianity.

Nigerians, he pointed out, have been relating well, asking voters not to be bothered by religious sentiments in making their choices.

He added:

‘’Christians and Muslims in Nigeria cannot eliminate themselves. We marry and do business together. We school together. None of us goes to the market bothered whether the trader or buyer is Christian or Muslim. So, why should be bother when it comes to politics?’’

A message to the church, the cleric reveals

He advised Church leaders to change the mindset that politics is dirty, saying this is why many Christians have left the space for Muslims.

To reverse the trend, he said churches must amend their sermons that politic is good and embark on seminar to recruit God-fearing believers into the political space.

