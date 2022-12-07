Peter Obi's appearance at the Imo rally on Tuesday, December 6, has gotten the attention of many Nigerians on social media

A tweep who zoomed in on Obi's shoes during the rally discovered that they were dusty and made something big out of this

Many citizens, like the tweep, believe the former Anambra governor is indeed simple and people-oriented, adding that this is the kind of leader the country needs

Owerri, Imo - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, takes his simplicity everywhere he goes, even to his presidential campaigns.

Obi's appearance during his campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Tuesday, December 6, has gotten the attention of Nigerians on social media.

Nigerians say Peter Obi is indeed a simple man (Photo: @VictorIsrael_)

It all started after a Nigerian named @VictorIsrael_ drew focus to the former Anambra governor's pair of shoes at the rally.

In his tweet on Tuesday, the tweep said the fact that Obi's shoe was dusty speaks volumes that he is a man of the people and has no time for glamour.

He tweeted:

"Zoom into Peter Obi’s shoes. This man dey follow us enter potopoto. No time for Glamour. If you say you feel the peoples pain, show us that you share in their pain. Owerri, Imo state was a blast. Thank you Obidients."

Nigerian react to photo of Peter Obi's shoes

A lot of Nigerians who tilted towards the tweep's position also lent their voices on Twitter, claiming that Obi is the best man for the average and common citizen.

See some of the reactions below:

@Stella89245956:

"The man of the people, with the people and for the people."

Chinedu Nevo

@ChineduNevo1:

"This passes à very powerful message."

@okoyekelvin10:

"I see that shoe, I weak, like what kinda of politician is this? Very different from the conventional ones we know... God help us, coz na we need Obi pass as he need us."

@hon__kelvin:

"We get coconut head for this country …I have never seen a man like OBI in my entire life man is way too clean for this country."

@AWorking9ja:

"Peter Obi … Walking in the Shoes of the average Nigerian.

"He understands their pain and has the solution to the problems of Nigeria.

"Let’s Vote @PeterObi 2023 for president.

"Make no mistake … He’s the only viable candidate in the race."

@Nonso_Uhegbu:

"With such leadership that is positively grounded, seeing, feeling and understanding what the people are going through. With that, a leader will know what to do. This great man is here to make Nigeria respected through all continents. I firmly stand with him."

@davidwhytsax:

"When I zoomed, I didn't know when I tried cleaning the shoe from my phone."

@MikeJamesdoc:

"God please we are suffering under this old and heartless gang please lord give us peter obi."

2023 presidency: Photos emerge as Governor Uzodimma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state welcomed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as he arrived in the state on Tuesday, December 6, for his presidential campaign.

The Imo state governor and Obi exchanged pleasantries as they both arrived simultaneously at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, a statement by the state government said.

Governor Uzodimma is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

