Chukwunonye Irouno, the Labour Party's candidate for Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State House of Assembly is dead.

The Punch reports that Irouno, who served as a senior special assistant on public affairs and entertainment to ex-governor Rochas Okorocha died on Monday, December 5.

A friend of the LP's State House of Assembly candidate said Irouno died at night in his house in Owerri, the Imo state's capital city.

Chukwunonye Irouno died on Monday, December 5, at his residence in Owerri. Photo: Guardian

A popular master of ceremony, Irouno was expected to serve as the MC for Peter Obi’s rally in Owerri on Tuesday, December 6.

He, however, died a day before the event after he and other Labour Party chieftains had finished inspecting Kanu Nwankwo sports stadium in Owerri, the venue for Obi’s campaign rally.

Speaking on the sad incident, Irouno's friend said he passed on shortly after arriving his Owerri residence on Monday.

His words:

“Irouno has died. He just returned to his house and asked his wife to prepare dinner for him. He went inside his bedroom to freshen up. On getting to his bed, he started behaving funny.

“His children couldn’t understand his action. They went to the kitchen to call their mother. Before his wife could rush to the bedroom, he was dead.

“This is unbelievable. This was a man who was supposed to take charge of the proceedings during the Labour Party presidential rally in Owerri. He died few minutes after asking his wife to prepare food for him.”

Source: Legit.ng