Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has lectured a social media user who labelled Yoruba people as saboteurs.

The social media user identified as Umeana Ikechukwu @umeanike_mufc had earlier reacted to a tweet by Omokri. In the said tweet, Omokri praised the Yorubas for what he described as their humility. In response, Ikechukwu called them saboteurs.

Replying to Ikechukwu, the former presidential aide and ardent supporter of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, went back memory lane, detailing some brave and noble actions of some Yoruba people towards southeasterners.

Omokri wrote:

"Thank you for your feedback. Yorubas saboteurs? After the civil war, ethnicities that share consanguinity with the Igbos in Rivers, Benue and Bendel took your property as abandoned property. But not a single Yoruba ‘saboteur’ did. There was not even one case of a Yoruba seizing the property of any Igbo THROUGHOUT the entire Western region. But your neighbours, whose language is almost identical with yours, did.

"An example of this is the case between the late Alex Ekwueme and Otunba Subomi Balogun. Although they were not really friends, per se, they lived close to each other. Just before the outbreak of the civil war, Alex Ekwueme left Lagos for the Eastern Region, like most prudent Igbos.

"After the war, he returned to Lagos and, surprisingly, met his house in a renovated condition. While he was wondering what happened, his neighbour, Mr. Subomi Balogun, approached him and gave him his back rent in cash.

"Your own leader, Nnamdi Azikiwe, abandoned your region during the war and fled to Lagos to join General Gowon, yet a Yoruba saboteur, in the person of Wole Soyinka, was jailed by Gowon from 1967 to 1969, for advocating for Biafra.

"Everybody around Aguiyi Ironsi abandoned him. Everybody, except Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi, who refused to abandon his guest, and voluntarily followed him to death. After Ironsi’s death, General Adebayo looked after Ironsi’s children, who lived with him in his house.

"After Chukwuma Nzeogwu was killed, it was his friend, Olusegun Obasanjo that looked after his mother, and ensured all his siblings were educated.

"This same Olusegun Obasanjo ended the civil war and ensured that troops under his command did not take out revenge against civilians, as was done by troops under the command of the late Murtala Mohammed.

"Additionally, when he became President, Olusegun Obasanjo remembered the children of Emmanuel Ifeajuna and did something powerful for them that I am not allowed to say publicly.

"So, dear Umeanike, try to purge yourself off this hatred that has been drilled into you by the stories you have been fed. Nobody in the Nigerian project is as accommodating as the Yoruba. Thank you again and may God bless you."

