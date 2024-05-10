The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry was adorned with traditional Hausa attire by Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani

The governor also presented gifts, including picture frames, to the British Prince during his royal visit

The British prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived in Nigeria on Friday, May 10 to promote the Invictus Games

Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state presented gifts and traditional Hausa attire to the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Legit.ng recalls that Prince Harry was invited by the military high command following the nation’s debut appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, held in Düsseldorf, Germany

Prince Harry adorns traditional Hausa attire in Kaduna Photo credit:@Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The presentation was made at the State House, Kaduna during Prince Harry’s visit to the north-west state.

In the now-trending video posted by Channels Television via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter), @Channelstv, Sani presented gifts, including picture frames, to Prince Harry and also adorned him with traditional Hausa attire.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were earlier received by Governor Uba and other government officials on Friday, May 10.

The British prince and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.

The game is an initiative Prince Harry founded to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Nigeria for their 3-day tour to promote the Invictus Games on Friday, May 10.

The royal couple kicked off their three-day tour of Nigeria with a visit to a local school, supported by their Archewell Foundation.

Omokri speaks as Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, the outspoken ex-special assistant on social media to former president Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, May 10, questioned the "low-profile treatment" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Omokri said he 'thought Prince Harry and Meghan's visit would generate more of a buzz in the local and international media than it is generating'.

Omokri said former BBNaija housemates get more coverage in Nigeria than the Sussexes just by unfollowing each other on X According to the social media personality, in England, the visit is "barely registering", while in America, it is "completely ignored"

