The late notorious leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group Abubakar Shekau reportedly left 83 concubines before his demise, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The number of concubines the late terrorist fighter left behind was revealed by some members of the Boko Haram group who had surrendered to the Nigerian Military.

Some repentant Boko Haram commanders said that the late Abubakar Shekau left 83 concubines behind. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: Twitter

Shekau died during a battle with another terrorist faction in Sambisa forest, Borno State in May 2021.

According to Brigadier General Abdullahi Ishaq (retired), the special adviser to the Borno state governor on security, he got details about the escapades of the late Shekau from some of his associates.

Ishaq said these associates of Shekau have surrendered to the Nigerian Army and have also embraced peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“We started this non-kinetic approach 16th months ago, the model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to continue using the Shekau’s fighters; we know it would be deadly.

“So, the first of fighter that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines, just imagine he left behind 83 concubines."

Shekau is now in hellfire

Further speaking of the late notorious Boko Haram fighter, Ishaq said Shekau's associate said that he (Shekau) is now in hellfire.

He added that the repentant Boko Haram fighters giving details said Shekau made it to hell fire because he killed himself during a clash with the faction terrorist group.

According to them, Shekau's action contradicts what he preached to the members of his terrorist group.

He said:

"He always told them go out and fight, if they die in the process several viirgins are waiting for them."

He further added that many fighters regretted their actions, saying Shekau misled them.

He added that many of the fighters did not know how to perform ablution.

He noted:

"I can tell you that many of these fighters don’t know how to perform simple ablution not to talk of how to do prayers. We had to start teaching them after we brought them to Maiduguri."

Buhari issues new advisory, speaks on inflow of weapons into Africa, Nigeria from Russia-Ukraine war

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine seems to have its ripple effect littered across Africa and the Lake Chad region.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a warning over the proliferation of small and light weapons into the region and the continent as a whole for the conflict situation.

President Buhari also noted that there is a need for government presence to complement ongoing development projects in the Lake Chad region.

Buhari mourns as top former northern governor loses wife

In other news, the death of Hajiya Atika, the wife of a former governor of Sokoto state has thrown the president into a state of mourning.

President Muhammadu Buhari in condoling with the former governor and lawmaker said such a loss is difficult to handle.

The president also prayed for the repose of the soul of Hajiya Atika and comfort for Senator Wamakko and his entire family.

Source: Legit.ng