The PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to clear up the backlog the federal government is owing university lecturers

Atiku also promised to increase the funding level of Nigerian education if elected as president in the 2023 election

ASUU went on strike for 8 months and the federal government issued a no-work-no-pay threat for the period they were on strike

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said he would meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The former vice president promised to pay the backlog of salaries of the embattled union if elected as president in the 2023 election, Channels Television reported.

How much federal government is owing ASUU?

The university lecturers had gone on an 8-month strike which ended in October.

Since their resumption, the union had been at loggerheads with the federal government and had refused to their salaries, it argued that its members would make up the lost time in the classroom.

But the PDP presidential candidate assured the lecturers that he would pay their backlogs when he appeared at The People's Townhall hosted by Channels Television in Abuja on Sunday, December 12.

Atiku also promised to increase the funding of education, adding that he is a firm and committed believer in education.

His statement reads in part:

“I have undertaken to say, ‘Whatever backlog – we are going to clear all the backlogs and make sure that you go back to classes and students go back to school.”

He alleged that there are some invisible roadblocks that do not allow the money to go directly into the accounts of the university when released.

