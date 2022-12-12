The governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed what he will do after his tenure ends in 2023

The APC chieftain noted that he will not be able to function in the National Assembly when he leaves office

El-Rufai explained that he is not planning to join the legislative arm of the Nigerian government because their task is tedious

Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said on Monday, December 12, that he is not considering retiring to the National Assembly when his term ends in 2023.

The Governor, who spoke as chairman of the distinguished parliamentarians lecture series of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja, said he does not have the patience to be a lawmaker, The Nation reported.

Nasir El-Rufai says he cannot retire to National Assembly after his tenure ends in 2023. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Nasir El-Rufai reveals why he cannot become a legislator

He said:

“I can never function in legislature. The hard work required to lobby your colleagues for bills and motions to be passed us what some of us do not have and cannot stomach.

“In the Legislature, all are equal and it is difficult to manage equals. In the Executive, it is easy, because it is easy to manage your subordinates. I can hire and fire, but that is not the same with the legislature.

“I cannot never retire to the legislature because I cannot function there”.

Source: Legit.ng