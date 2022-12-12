The Zamfara anti-thuggery committee on Sunday, December 11, demolished the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s campaign office.

As disclosed by the chairman of the committee on Sunday, Bello Bakyasuwa, youths in the state claim that some persons were using the office to unleash havoc and commit crimes.

Bakyasuwa also disclosed that the committee relied on intelligence made available to it

Confirming the demolition of the office, the committee's boss said:

“Based on the available intelligence report to my committee on the party campaign office which we demolished today, indicated that the occupants are selling spare parts of stolen vehicles, motorcycles, and drug.

“We even recovered some women’s clothes during a raid of the said office."

Urging political parties and politicians to play by the rules, the chairman assured citizens that as the general elections draw near, the committee will do its utmost to ensure peace throughout the state.

His words:

“As the election draws nearer, my committee is saddled with the responsibility to ensure a peaceful campaign and election in the state.

“I am appealing to political parties and politicians to cooperate with the anti-thuggery committee in its efforts to ensure peaceful electioneering campaigns and elections in the state."

Source: Legit.ng