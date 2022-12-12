The PDP is making last-minute efforts to unite all its aggrieved members ahead of the 2023 general elections

This was disclosed to newsmen on Sunday, December 11, by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

Tambuwal said in no time the PDP will bring on board bigwigs like Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies in the Integrity Group

Benue state - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has affirmed that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is making concerted efforts to unite its ranks and all its aggrieved members before the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal who met with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Sunday, December 11, said the PDP will soon bring on board Governor Nyesom Wike and Integrity Group members.

The PDP says soon all its members will come together to work as one force (Photo: @atiku, @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

The Sokoto governor who is the PDP's campaign council's director-general made his disclosure to journalists after his meeting with Ortom.

Speaking on his talk with Ortom, Tambuwal said:

“We have had time to converse and engage on what is happening in our party. He is a leader as of right in this party when you look at his political trajectory, history and where he is today. He holds a very important position.

“I have said this before and about three months ago, that internal party wranglings are normal and what we have been having is not a war of attrition but political disagreement. We, even in our families have reasons to disagree, agree and some other times when you have such disagreement and you come back together, you bond more stronger and wax stronger.↳

“So, it’s work in progress and we have met several times but we are working to bring everybody together to work for this party. That is the mission of my being here in Makurdi."

2023 elections: "I'm waiting for him", Atiku makes serious claim on rift with Wike

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had alleged that what is seen as a rift between himself and Governor Nyesom Wike is coming from the latter's side.

During a town hall session on Sunday, December 11, Atiku claimed that he has made efforts to resolve all pending issues between himself and the Rivers governor.

The former vice president said he had personally met with Wike in London, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, amounting to five times, according to him.

