Australia lists 3 things foreigners must do during citizenship ceremony

Australia requires all new citizens to make a formal pledge of commitment at a citizenship ceremony before they are recognised as citizens

The pledge covers three specific areas that every foreigner must publicly commit to during the ceremony

Australia's citizenship framework also outlines the democratic beliefs and rule of law that new citizens are expected to uphold

Foreigners seeking to become Australian citizens must fulfil three specific obligations at a citizenship ceremony before they are officially recognised as citizens of the country.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined exactly what is expected of every new citizen at the ceremony, making it clear that the pledge of commitment is not a formality but a legal requirement.

See 3 things foreigners must do during Australiancitizenship ceremony. Photo: Pool

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A person does not become an Australian citizen until the pledge has been made.

Australian citizenship: 3 pledges foreigners must make

At the citizenship ceremony, each new citizen is required to pledge three things:

1. Loyalty to Australia and its people

2. A commitment to share Australia's democratic beliefs and respect its rights and liberties

3. A promise to uphold and obey the laws of Australia.

The ceremony is designed as a public declaration, marking the moment a foreign national formally accepts both the responsibilities and the privileges that come with citizenship.

Australia's democratic values

Beyond the ceremony itself, the country's citizenship framework spells out the foundational values that new citizens are joining. Australia operates as a parliamentary democracy, meaning citizens have a direct role in shaping the country's governance through voting.

Elected representatives in parliament are accountable to the people and must answer for the decisions they make at every election.

The principle of rule of law is equally central. Under Australian law, no person, group, or religion stands above the law. This applies equally to ordinary residents and to those who hold positions of authority or power within the community.

Together, these values form the basis of what Australia expects every new citizen to understand, accept, and live by from the moment they take their pledge.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng