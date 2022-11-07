Bola Tinubu has been told that Zamfara is a done deal for him in winning the 2023 presidential election

Senator Kabiru Marafa, coordinator of the APC presidential campaign council in Zamfara, assured Tinubu that opposition is non-existent in the state

He urged the APC presidential candidate to focus on getting votes from other states, saying Zamfara residents will vote for him

Gusau - Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has urged the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to concentrate on other states, saying there is no opposition in the state.

Marafa, while speaking during the launch of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign in Zamfara, said by the people of the state will overwhelmingly vote for Tinubu during the presidential election in on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Tinubu has been assured of a landslide victory in Zamfara state n next year's presidential contest. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former lawmaker also urged the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, who is the coordinator of the presidential campaign council in the northwest geopolitical zone to concentrate on the six other states in the region.

His words:

“There is no opposition in Zamfara state. Can you fight a war without a commander? No. The opposition in Zamfara now has no commander. Therefore, the war in Zamfara has been won.”

While urging Governor Matawalle to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dauda Lawal, who he described as a friend and brother to return to APC, he said the PDP in the state has since realised that there is no vacancy in Government House, Gusau.

His words:

“As Muslims, our religion teaches us that we should love our brothers how we love ourselves. This is why I'm calling on the state governor to give our brother a chance (PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal) to return home.

“We will give him two to three weeks to come and seek forgiveness so that we can forgive him. Let him return home so that we can work together.”

He also challenged the candidate of the PDP for Zamfara Central Senatorial District, who is his opponent in the forthcoming National Assembly elections to a debate, saying:

“Let every one of us say what he has done for our people.”

PDP woman leader, 1,000 others dump PDP for APC in Zamfara

Recall that the PDP women leader in Zamfara, Hajiya Madina Shehu and over 1000 women and the campaign coordinators of the state's governorship candidate defected to the APC recently.

The APC said the comments of the defecting woman leader that the PDP is being run by a handful of persons without recourse to the majority, is not the case in the ruling party.

The APC also commended the decision of the women wing of the main opposition PDP to denounce the party publicly.

