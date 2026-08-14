Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade broke her silence after Nigeria's elimination from the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying path

South Africa's Banyana Banyana beat Nigeria 2-1 in Thursday's continental play-off in Casablanca, ending the Falcons' hopes

Nigeria's unbroken record of qualifying for every Women's World Cup since 1991 came to an end with the defeat

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has spoken publicly for the first time since Nigeria crashed out of the qualification race for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, urging her teammates and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to reflect on the hard lessons from their campaign.

Nigeria's exit came on Thursday night in Casablanca, where South Africa's Banyana Banyana beat the Super Falcons 2-1 in a continental play-off.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has broken her silence following Nigeria's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the continental playoffs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

As seen on FIFA's official website, the match was Nigeria's last realistic route to the global tournament, with two spots on offer among four teams that had been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2027 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

How the defeat unfolded

The first half ended goalless before Thembi Kgatlana broke through in the 56th minute to put South Africa ahead, per CAF Online.

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane extended the lead in the 77th minute, putting Nigeria in serious danger.

Christy Ucheibe pulled one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but the equaliser never came.

Jane was shown a red card moments before Ucheibe's goal, yet South Africa held on with 10 players to seal their place in the intercontinental play-offs.

The result brings to an end a remarkable run as Nigeria had appeared at every edition of the Women's World Cup since the tournament launched in 1991.

The Super Falcons entered this WAFCON cycle as defending champions and Africa's most decorated women's side, with 10 AFCON titles to their name.

Ajibade's message after the loss

Ajibade, who plays her club football at Paris Saint-Germain, featured for every minute of Nigeria's campaign in Morocco but was unable to influence either the quarter-final loss to Cameroon or Thursday's play-off defeat.

Speaking after the final whistle, the former Atlético Madrid Femenino forward said the experience had reshaped how she thinks about preparation and consistency.

"To be honest, my biggest lesson is just gratitude. We should be grateful," Ajibade told journalist Ademola Victor.

"We should learn not to be relaxed because the competition is fierce now. We must realize we're not invincible; we just need to prepare more, get better, and demand more of ourselves individually and collectively."

The defeat is also a significant financial setback for the NFF, which now faces the prospect of missing out on World Cup-related revenue and international exposure.

With the full picture of Nigeria's shortcomings now clear, structural changes within the Super Falcons setup and the wider federation are widely expected in the weeks ahead.

Super Falcons send message to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported about the Super Falcons' shocking elimination from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a narrow defeat to Cameroon, marking a historic low for Nigeria in the tournament.

This exit not only ended their quest for a 10th continental title but also jeopardised their chances of direct qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a consequence that could haunt Nigerian football fans for years to come.

Source: Legit.ng