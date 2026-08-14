Nigerian singer T.I Blaze publicly attacked his former label Dapper Music, raising serious questions about royalties and financial accountability

The singer, who parted ways with Dapper Entertainment earlier this year, accused the label boss of letting greed overshadow their working relationship

Fellow artist Seyi Vibez waded into the online dispute, sharing his own unresolved grievances with the label

T.I Blaze has gone public with a series of strong accusations against his former management label, Dapper Music, alleging financial misconduct and a breakdown of trust that appears to have been brewing for some time.

The Nigerian singer, who parted ways with Dapper Entertainment earlier in 2026, took to both X on Friday, August 14, to air his frustrations, directing pointed criticism at label boss Dapper.

At the heart of his grievances were questions around royalty payments, the handling of earnings, and what he described as unchecked greed within the label's leadership.

T.I Blaze publicly attacked his former label, Dapper Music, with Seyi Vibez joining the drama. Photos: Seyi Vibez/Dapper/TI Blaze.

Source: Instagram

T.I Blaze Questions Financial Transparency

Beyond the broader accusations of greed, T.I Blaze raised specific concerns about how revenue was tracked and distributed under the label's management.

He cryptically questioned how funds were being monitored, implying that artists signed to or affiliated with the label may not have had full visibility into their own earnings.

The posts struck a nerve online, drawing significant attention from fans and fellow industry figures alike.

Perhaps the most notable development to emerge from T.I Blaze's public callout was the response from Seyi Vibez.

The artist, who has also been associated with the Dapper Music circle, stepped into the discourse and aired his own long-standing tensions with the label.

Read TI Blaze's posts calling out Dapper here:

Read Seyi Vibez's post on the matter here:

Reactions trail TI Blaze's posts against Dapper

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Olami_lekan121 stated:

"It is like there is something you guys are not telling us. Una no Dey read contract agreement before una sign am ??"

@samod_osob8509 shared:

"That Dapper guy don ripped many our musicians.. that guy don cash out big big . He go rich pass some musicians for the industry"

T.I Blaze raises specific concerns about how revenue was tracked and distributed under Dapper. Photo: Dapper.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth on a show.

In a viral interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British got people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng