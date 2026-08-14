Enyimba FC player Mujeeb Odufeso Babatunde has appealed to the public for N3.5 million to undergo knee surgery after suffering a serious injury he says occurred while playing for the club

The footballer alleged that the club neglected his treatment, suspended him, and failed to adequately support his recovery despite being under contract until July 2027

Enyimba, through its media director Mazi Abraham Jaka, denied the allegations, insisting the injury was not sustained while playing for the club and that the player had been supported

A professional footballer with Nigerian Premier Football League side Enyimba FC has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance to undergo knee surgery after suffering what medical results reportedly described as a near-complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a complex meniscus injury.

Mujeeb Odufeso Babatunde, who hails from Ogun State but was born and raised in Lagos, spoke exclusively with Legit.ng about his ordeal, alleging that the club failed to adequately support him after the injury.

Injured Enyimba FC player Mujeeb is down with a knee injury and alleges his club has neglected his medical needs.

Source: Original

However, Enyimba FC, through its media director Mazi Abraham Jaka, strongly disputed the player's account and denied allegations of neglect.

How Mujeeb said the injury happened

According to Mujeeb, he joined Enyimba FC during the second half of the 2023/2024 season and was part of the squad that finished third in the NPFL and secured a continental ticket.

The player, whose contract with Enyimba runs until July 2027, said he suffered the injury during a home league match against Bendel Insurance in October 2025.

Explaining what happened, he said:

"After the game, I felt pain in my knee, and we had another midweek away game against Ikorodu United. So I managed to play the away game with the leg."

According to him, the situation worsened after he returned to Aba.

"In training, I noticed I was unable to jog, even to walk well."

Mujeeb claimed that when he informed the coach about the problem, the reaction was far from sympathetic.

"The coach asked me what happened and I told him I'm feeling a deep pain in my knee. He was furious at me when he heard that and was like I want to spoil his plan because we had a crucial game against Rivers United."

Medical consultations and MRI findings

The footballer said he initially received treatment from the club doctor but noticed no significant improvement.

He later travelled to Umuahia to consult a physiotherapist who allegedly suspected an ACL injury and advised him to undergo an MRI scan.

Mujeeb said the lack of MRI facilities in Aba forced him to seek permission from the team's manager before travelling to Lagos for further tests.

According to him, he paid N108,700 from his personal funds for the MRI examination.

The results, he said, revealed a serious injury.

Injured Enyimba FC player Mujeeb presents medical reports confirming his knee injury.

Source: Original

"The result came out in three days, which says I had a nearly complete tear in my anterior cruciate ligament and a complex wound in my meniscus."

Mujeeb claimed he forwarded the results to members of the club's management but did not receive any response.

Injured Enyimba FC player Mujeeb presents his purported chats with the club's sports director, in which he informed him about his injury.

Source: Original

He said a surgeon later informed him that surgery would be required if he wanted to continue his football career.

Player alleges suspension, salary issues

The Enyimba player further alleged that matters took another turn in January 2026.

According to him, he was informed that he had been dropped and was later sent documents relating to the termination of his contract.

He said he refused to sign.

Mujeeb also claimed the club subsequently issued him an indefinite suspension letter without pay and declared him absent without official leave (AWOL).

The player provided copies of documents he said included a termination proposal and suspension letter.

Injured Enyimba FC player Mujeeb presents the suspension letter he received and the termination letter he was allegedly being forced to sign.

Source: Original

According to him, he later received only half his salary for part of the period and was not paid for some months, including July.

Throughout the interview, Mujeeb maintained that the club failed to provide adequate support for his treatment and recovery.

Enyimba FC denies neglect allegations

Legit.ng contacted Enyimba chairman and former Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo, team manager Sir (Dr) Okey Nwabeke, and chief of staff Ndaa Sam. None of them responded to enquiries.

However, the club's media director, Mazi Abraham Jaka, responded and rejected Mujeeb's version of events.

According to Jaka, the player did not sustain the injury while playing for Enyimba.

"Mujeeb Odufeso did not get that injury playing for Enyimba. He got it in a street game in Lagos."

The media director also alleged that the player concealed the injury from the club.

"He hid the injury and came back after Yema initially dropped him, and I was fully aware of this."

Jaka further disputed the player's claim that the injury resulted from the Bendel Insurance match.

"The Insurance game he got injury didn't cause him this. He already had the injury before that game."

Club claims player left treatment programme

The media director alleged that Mujeeb left Aba for an extended period and was still being paid while away from the team.

"He left Aba, stayed for almost six months and only returned when the management started asking about him."

According to Jaka, Enyimba had been treating the player before he chose to leave.

"Despite that, the club was treating him very well and all of a sudden he left for Lagos again."

The club official also claimed the footballer abandoned the treatment programme arranged by the club and sought alternative treatment elsewhere.

"Mujeeb was nursing an injury to his knee, which limited his performance throughout the season and at one point he left the team and the treatment being given to him by the club and went to treat himself; it is suspected he went local/traditional to treat himself and later came back to the team towards the tail end of the season.

"The notable matches he featured in are Ikorodu City vs Enyimba at the Onikan Stadium and the five-goal thriller between Enyimba and Insurance of Benin in Aba."

Jaka further alleged that Mujeeb later participated in activities critical of the club instead of rejoining the team when it resumed.

Competing accounts remain unresolved

While Mujeeb insists Enyimba neglected him after he suffered a serious knee injury, the club maintains that the injury was not sustained while playing for Enyimba and that it had continued to support him.

The footballer has continued his public appeal for N3.5 million to fund the surgery he says is necessary to revive his career.

For now, the dispute remains unresolved, with both sides presenting sharply different versions of what happened.

How Obi Cubana visited Enyimba FC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana had visited Enyimba FC.

Nigerian socialite Obinna Iyeiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, paid a surprise visit to the match venue of Enyimba at their home ground in Aba.

In a video on Instagram, the chairman of Enyimba International FC, Kanu Nwankwo, welcomed the Nigerian billionaire, drawing cheers from the club's fans.

Source: Legit.ng