Trump signed a national security memorandum directing the US Navy to abandon its electromagnetic launch system on a new aircraft carrier

The change targets the Doris Miller, the fourth Ford-class carrier, whose keel is set to be laid before the end of 2026

Trump also opened the door for foreign shipbuilders to construct US Navy vessels for the first time in decades

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Navy to drop its electromagnetic aircraft launch technology in favour of traditional steam catapults, a move the White House confirmed on Thursday after he signed a national security memorandum directing the change.

The directive targets the Doris Miller, the fourth vessel planned under the Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carriers. The first three ships in that class were fitted with the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, known as EMALS, but the Doris Miller will now revert to the older steam-powered alternative.

Trump orders Navy to replace EMALS with steam catapults on the Doris Miller carrier. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

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According to Reuters, the keel for the Doris Miller is scheduled to be laid before the end of 2026, with the Navy expecting delivery in early 2034. The design reversal is projected to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Huntington Ingalls, the primary contractor for Ford-class carriers, saw its shares rise slightly in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Trump's longstanding criticism of EMALS

Trump has repeatedly questioned the value of the electromagnetic system, arguing it costs too much and underperforms. Speaking at a defence summit in Pennsylvania last month, he said: "Billions of dollars more they spent on electric catapults and they're not good. They're not nearly as good, too complex."

The Navy originally selected EMALS in 2009, citing lower long-term running costs, reduced maintenance demands compared to steam systems, and less physical wear on aircraft. France's navy also adopted the technology. Although the system encountered problems early on, Pentagon documents show the USS Gerald R. Ford had completed 36,863 EMALS launches as of March 2026.

General Atomics, the company that manufactures EMALS, pushed back against the decision. In a statement, it said the move warranted "careful reconsideration," adding: "With nearly 50% of production complete, changing course now would introduce significant cost, schedule, and integration risks." The Navy directed all requests for comment to the White House.

Foreign shipbuilders and a new shipyard

Beyond the catapult change, Trump's memorandum also marks a notable shift in US shipbuilding policy by allowing foreign companies to construct Navy vessels. Under the new rules, foreign shipbuilders that have made what the memo describes as "substantial and durable investments" in US shipyards will be temporarily permitted to build up to two ships each at their home facilities, to help fill delivery gaps on a faster timeline alongside ships built domestically.

The announcement follows a separate development this week in which Australian shipbuilder Austal disclosed that South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group had offered to buy its US operations for up to $1.2 billion.

Trump's memorandum also instructed the Secretary of Defence to plan for a fifth Navy shipyard, intended to expand the country's capacity to repair submarines and aircraft carriers.

General Atomics challenges the costly reversal, warning of risks and delays. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

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