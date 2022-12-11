A group of northerners, led by Prof Usman Yusuf, Mahdi Shehu and Ladan Salihu say their people won't vote the APC 2023

According to the Arewa stakeholders under the aegis of Northern Awareness Initiative, the APC has brought nothing but death and destruction to their doorsteps

They also accused the Buhari-led government of not fighting insecurity and allowing the Nigerian economy to crumble

Kano - The Northern Awareness Initiative has declared that it will be suicidal for people in the north to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) again in 2023.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the stakeholders made the declaration on Sunday, December 11 in Kano at a press conference.

The group of northerners also announced that in subsequent days, they will educate those in the grassroots in the north on the need to vote out the ruling APC.

Led by Prof Usman Yusuf, Mahdi Shehu and Ladan Salihu, they condemned the APC-led federal government for leading over 130 million Nigerians into poverty in the last eight years, sighting the records by Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

They further mentioned neglect of 20 million out-of-school children.

Speaking on their behalf, Prof Usman said:

“The present administration told us eight years ago that they want to fight corruption, they want to secure this nation and they want to improve the economy, all they have done so far is the opposite.

“I am from Katsina; one third of my state is under siege by bandits. We have never seen IDPs in Katsina until this government came in. My state capital is filled up with IDPs.

“We gave President Buhari 1.2 million votes in the last elections, what have we to show for it? Death and destruction.”

He also lamented over the poverty and state of economy in the country, stating that:

“In recent years we have not seen as much poverty as we have seen today. The National Bureau of Statistics said 133 million Nigerians are now in multidimensional poverty.

“We have never seen that, we have come to a time when the president himself is blaming the governors for poverty.

“They have failed, the APC government has failed. Fighting corruption; we have seen a lot more corruption cases under this government.

“He has not fought corruption, he has not improved the economy, the economy is worse and where we are today, insecurity is the worst ever in our life time.

“We are, therefore, educating our people that it is going to be suicidal for people to vote APC to power again.”

