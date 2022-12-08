Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP in Lagos says there are plans by the ruling APC to foment trouble in the state

According to the opposition party, the APC plans to cause chaos in the state and give the impression that PDP members carried it out

The PDP also alleged that Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, is benefitting from Lagos's resources

Lagos - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos has raised the alarm that there are plans to rope its candidates into heinous acts committed by All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state.

The allegation was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8, by Hon. Hakeem Amode, Lagos state PDP publicity secretary.

2023: Lagos PDP also accused APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of looting the state's treasury. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He said the leadership of PDP had been informed by a reliable source of the sinister plan of the ruling APC government in Lagos to disrupt the peace of the residents in the state using their touts and then blame it on the opposition.

Part of the statement read:

“We have gathered that the party is currently printing our party logo on T-shirts to be distributed to these touts so they can appear as if they are supporters of our party.

“We are using this medium to call the attention of our security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), international organizations and well-meaning individuals in the state to warn the ruling APC to desist from their campaign of calumny against our candidates.

“We have also observed that the party lacks ideology and people who could critically think for them which has led to copycat of our campaign ideas and we forgive them for that.

“The APC voters inducement currently going on is also worth mentioning and we urge relevant authorities to safeguard our democracy by allowing level playing grounds and also to ensure that the people are given the opportunity to elect their desired leader without any form of inducement.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu abysmal performance in the last three years can not be reversed.

“The continuous looting of Lagos commonwealth by the self acclaimed emperor Emilokan will not be overlooked by the electorate and we are urging the present APC government to begin to put together his handling over note.”

2023 is the time to liberate yourselves from APC, Atiku tells Lagosians

Meanwhile, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar says 2023 presents a chance from Lagosians to free themselves from the bondage that the APC represents.

The PDP presidential candidate urged residents of Nigeria's commercial capital to kick out the ruling party at the state and federal level.

The former vice president also accused Tinubu and his family of stifling Lagos for 23 years.

2023: APC, not a party to support; they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Recall that Atiku recently described the ruling APC as destroyers, adding that they don't deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state, on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, and infrastructure and failed to address the country's security challenges.

