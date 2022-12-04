Chief Ray Morphy has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Cross River-born politician said Nigeria deserves more than the comedy of gaffes APC is trying to sell to the citizens

Morphy was a member of the party's presidential campaign council in 2019, and also a pioneer member of The Buhari Organisation

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Cross River state, Chief Ray Morphy, has dumped the party ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying the country deserves more than the comedy of gaffes APC is trying to sell to Nigerians.

Apparently rejecting the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Morphy who was a former special adviser to the former APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, said he is leaving the ruling party.

The emergence of Tinubu as presidential candidate seems to have forced some chieftains out of the APC. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said he had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance but to no avail.

Morphy who was a leader of APC and member of the party's presidential campaign council in 2019, was also a pioneer member of The Buhari Organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement released to journalists on Sunday, December 4 in Abuja, Chief Morphy said he has realized after much effort that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC whether in government or out of it.

Part of the statement read:

“I am not sorry that I left APC where I had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance for our! I realised after much effort that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC whether in government or out of it.

“Talking about public good to APC to is like talking to a stone, so I took a walk.

“I am not sorry, that I did what my conscience bids me do. I cannot support a ticket that does not take into cognisance the diversity of our country.

“I am not sorry, that I happen to believe that this country needs better, indeed deserves better than the comedy of gaffes that the APC is trying to sell to Nigerians in other to further impoverish and already traumatised and despondent citizenry!

“I am not sorry, because I am a seeker of what is right and true. This is what we do, we stand with the truth and part ways with those who prefer lies! We stand with the public and part ways with those who see nothing wrong with the mass sufferings of the citizenry.

“I am not sorry that I stand for what is good for our nation.”

2023: Everything about Bola Tinubu is controversial, says Dino Melaye

On his part, a spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that everything surrounding Tinubu is controversial.

Melaye stated that this is contrary to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose public profile is clean and in the public domain.

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday, December 1, Melaye claimed that the PDP presidential flag bearer has a verifiable historical background, unlike Tinubu.

Nigerians will never witness APC beyond 2023, says Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku has expressed optimism that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of the APC-led administration, adding that the government brought untold hardship on citizens.

The PDP presidential candidate made the comment at the party’s rally in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday, November 30.

He also bemoaned the state of education in the country, and specifically blamed the ruling APC over what he described as poor policies.

Source: Legit.ng