Princess Rukayya Atiku Abubakar has warned women in the northeast to be wary of politicians who would want to buy their votes

The wife of the PDP presidential candidate gave the warning while addressing PDP women from the six states of the region

Princess Rukayya has been very visible in northern Nigeria in the past few weeks canvassing, for votes on behalf of her husband

Bauchi - Women in the northeast sub-region have been urged to resist the temptation of vote-buying from desperate politicians who are going around buying votes.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the call was made by the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Princess Rukayya Atiku Abubakar while addressing PDP women from the six states of the region in Bauchi on Wednesday, December 7.

Atiku's wife has been very visible in the last couple of wins campaigning for her husband. Photo credit: Princess Rukaiya Atiku Abubakar

She called on women in the region to resist the temptation of selling their votes in return for money.

She also stated that Nigeria was facing many challenges that needed exemplary leadership to address, stressing that the 2023 general elections are another opportunity for women in the northeast to make that change.

She said:

“We are here to educate PDP women in the six states of the northeast region on what is expected of them in the forthcoming elections.”

2023: Atiku’s wife promises better days for women

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Princess Rukaiya vowed to empower women if the PDP takes over power in 2023

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Kaduna state, she said PDP would train more women to acquire skills if the party defeats the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level.

2023 is the time to liberate yourselves from APC, Atiku tells Lagosians

On his part, Atiku recently advised the people of Lagos against returning the APC to power.

The former vice president, who spoke at the PDP's presidential rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, also discredited the APC's claims of building major infrastructure in the state.

Atiku also accused the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his family of stifling Lagos for 23 years.

2023: APC, not a party to support; they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Recall that Atiku recently described the ruling APC as destroyers, adding that they don't deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state, on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, and infrastructure and failed to address the country's security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng