PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has revealed his major plans for Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 general elections

At the PDP mega rally held in Osogbo, Atiku promised to fix Nigeria, immediately after he is sworn in as president

He however urged the people of Osun state and Nigerians as a whole not to betray the trust PDP has in them

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, December 7, said he will fight insecurity and other challenges facing Nigeria with his restructuring agenda.

Atiku promised that he will begin to implement his restructuring plans for the development of the country immediately he is sworn in as president, Premium Times reported.

The former vice president made the pledge at the PDP mega rally held in Osogbo.

“Our only objective is to make sure that current challenges of insecurity, disunity, economic deprivation, lack of jobs to our youths and the future of this country through restructuring can be achieved, these I promise you. I am going to start doing them from day one in office,” he said.

Atiku makes fresh promises

The presidential hopeful appealed to residents of the state to support his ambition, promising that he will not betray their trust, Vanguard report added.

“I appeal to you to come out in great numbers like you did in the last state election and vote PDP in the next year’s election. That is the only way you can secure your future and that of your children,” he added.

“We will not fail you, we are not like APC, we have done it before, we have the experience and capacity to bring the needed changes. We are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria,” Abubakar promised.

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the aggrieved members to forget the past and join the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The PDP national chairman made the call on Wednesday, December 7, at the party's presidential rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

He noted that it was the unity of the party that made it defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

