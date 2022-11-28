The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics recently disclosed that about 133 million people, which represented 63 per cent of Nigerians were ‘multidimensionally’ poor

The bureau further indicated that 65 per cent of the impoverished people live up the north, while the remaining 35 per cent are represented in the south

Nigeria's ruling party, APC, says the recent statistics released by the government agency should be blamed on the opposition, PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The bureau further indicated that 65 per cent of the impoverished people live up the north, while the remaining 35 per cent are represented in the south.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has exonerated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the poverty level of over 133 million Nigerians.

The Abdullahi Adamu-led APC says the PDP is to blame for the current poverty in the country. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCng

Source: Facebook

APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim on Monday, November 28 said on Channels Television that recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) should be blamed on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for plunging the nation into a sorry state as result of bad governance.

PDP held sway at the federal level from 1999 to 2015 while the APC has been in power since then.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The NBS had earlier this month disclosed that about 133 million people, which represented 63 per cent of Nigerians were ‘multidimensionally’ poor.

The bureau further indicated that 65 per cent of the impoverished people live up the north, while the remaining 35 per cent are represented in the south.

But Ibrahim defended the Buhari’s regime, saying it had no case to answer when it came to the impoverished state of the average Nigerian.

He said:

“I am happy the NBS did not say it is the APC that impoverished Nigerians. This poverty that has taken control of Nigeria is as a result of the misrule of the PDP for 16 years.

“The APC, since it came into power, has been doing everything to uplift the standard of living, to take people to the place of their ambitions, and it promised to provide succour, and it is doing so.”

Continuing, Ibrahim applauded the current administration, which he said deserved accolades for producing more millionaire rice farmers since it was elected in May 2015.

2023: Bola Tinubu is a comedian, says Atiku

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, November 28 mocked his counterpart in the APC Bola Tinubu, as a clown, who was only fit to contest the post of “Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic.”

ThisDay newspaper reports that Atiku advised APC to immediately replace Tinubu following his unceasing helpless gaffes, to avoid further embarrassments.

2023: Prosecute Bola Tinubu ommediately, CRA petitions AGF Abubakar Malami

In a related development, the Centre for Reform and Advocacy (CRA) has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to prosecute Tinubu.

The CRA said its stance was prompted by the release of certified true copy of the indictment and forfeiture of $460,000 for drug*s trafficking and money laundering by a United States Court linked to the APC presidential candidate.

It also issued a five days ultimatum to the AGF to comply with the demands or face legal actions.

2023: Researcher says PDP manifesto is the most detailed ahead of polls

On his part, researcher and journalist, Nichola Ibekwe has revealed that the PDP has the most detailed manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ibekwe, a 2016 World Press Fellow, made the assertion in a Twitter thread on Friday, November 25.

The renowned journalist also lambasted Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi for not releasing a manifesto to the public few weeks to the election.

Source: Legit.ng