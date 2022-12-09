Properties like houses, farmlands and food products have been destroyed by dangerous bandits ravaging the Gombe communities

The governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Yahaya, decried the killings and destruction of food items

The governor however ordered the immediate establishment of a police outpost in the affected communities

A report by The Punch has it that no fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead following Thursday’s invasion by bandits in Amtawalam and Pobawure Communities of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe state.

Speaking during an assessment visit at the scene of the incident on Friday, December 9, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, decried the killings and destruction of food items.

Bandits attack Gombe communities. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: Facebook

Gombe governor laments

The governor described the assailants as ‘bandits and cattle rustlers’, stressing that actions capable of causing chaos would not be tolerated by his government.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Yahaya, the attack could be a spiral effect of acts of violence in Plateau and Bauchi States.

Police react

On his part, the commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, revealed that the bandits came to destroy farm produces, adding,

“They came specially to destroy their farm produce and they did not steal anything. We are on top of the situation that is why we are here the moment his excellency got the news he gave directives that we are on the ground and ensure law and order in the place.”

Etim disclosed that the attack was devoid of politics, stressing that it was mere criminality that the command alongside other security agencies would not allow festering.

He said,

“This has nothing to do with politics. So we should divorce politics from criminality and politics is going on smoothly. Three causalities; a 90-year-old man was burnt with his two other young persons were savagely killed and we have recorded two to three injured.”

Insecurity: Nigeria is safe for investment, Lai Mohammed

In another development, Nigeria has been described as a safe environment for all forms of investment despite the growing killings, kidnappings and activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

The description of the security situation in the country was given by the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed.

According to Lai Mohammed, oppositions across Nigeria are only giving wrong narratives to demarket the nation.

DSS reacts to US security alert in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) reacted to the security alert statement issued by the US embassy on Sunday, October 23.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, Abuja residents were urged not to be alarmed but should remain alert and take into cognisance the security warning.

Afunanya said residents of Abuja should also help security agencies with useful and relevant information to help clamp down on any imminent terror attack in the federal capital.

Source: Legit.ng