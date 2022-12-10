The support of Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition has continued to pose a threat to the ambition of the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar

In fact have maintained that although Atiku's stronghold is the northeast with the emergence of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu's running mate, Atiku will be defeated in 2023

An APC youth leader in Gome state, Lawal Bayero said it is the turn for the South to occupy the presidency in 2023, noting he has paid his dues in the polity

Lawal Bayero, the All Progressives Congress (APC) youths coordinator in Gombe State and member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for Northeast has dropped his two cents regarding the 2023 elections

Bayero in an interview with The Nation maintained that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is not a threat to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC flagbearer.

APC chieftain says Tinubu will defeat Atiku in the northeast. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Bayero gives reason

The Gombe State Youth Coordinator of Tinubu’s campaign said

"Atiku is not a threat to Tinubu in the North East and you can quote me on that. What has Atiku done for the region in his eight years reign as Vice President for the region? Look at Gombe-Yola road, it has been like that since Atiku’s time as Vice President.

"It is a shame to Atiku that the only major road that links his home state to other parts of the country is bad, not motorable and still remains like that.

"The Northeast region used to be Atiku’s stronghold because there was no Northeasterner on the ballot but now with the emergence of Senator Kassim Shettima on the ballot, it will no longer be so."

It is the turn of the south to occupy Aso Rock in 2023

"And again, even though Atiku is coming from the region but it is the turn of the south to occupy the Aso Rock villa since the North West is about rounding up the slot of the North and it is only just and fair for power to return to the south and who is that person, a lover of the North East; someone that we have been very comfortable with and someone that we are sure we will be comfortable with when he gets to power; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu."

Tinubu is a great supporter of Northern politicians

Speaking further, Bayero said

"This is our payback time because he is a supporter of the North East. He has supported Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa state, supported Nuhu Ribadu from the same Adamawa state and picked Kassim Shettima from Borno state. I have never seen a bigger lover of the Northeast in the country than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

