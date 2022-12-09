The Rivers state government has released evidence of a blackmail attempt on Governor Nyesom Wike

The state government revealed that the attempt to blackmail Governor Wike is in retaliation for the G5 governor's demand amid the ongoing PDP crisis

Meanwhile, the faceless perpetrators have been urged to surrender and have been issued a note of warning that the state government is equal to the task

Rivers, Port Harcourt - An emerging report has confirmed that there is a plot to blackmail Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state over the agitation and demand of the self-styled G-5 governors which have on the roaster Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Revealing this development, the Rivers state commissioner for information and communications, Chris Finebone said the plot has been uncovered, TheCable reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike and four other PDP governors have maintained their stance on equity, fairness, and inclusivity in the leadership of the party. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Finbone made this known on Thursday, December 8 in a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

He said:

“The “faceless group” is orchestrating a campaign of calumny against Wike because they are vexed over his role in leading the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for “fairness, equity, and justice” in the party.

“This is the evidence of the plot to blackmail governor Wike. This is the document and it is titled: ‘Proposal with hashtag, to end Wike rascality programme.”

Rivers state govt urge blackmailers to surrender

Finebone urged the faceless perpetrators to reveal themselves while noting that Governor Wike is solidly ready to go toe-to-toe with anyone who is willing to blackmail him.

He said:

“It is important we warn them. It is important we also warn Nigerians about this scheme. We expect more of them to come. But I can assure you that the governor and the G-5 would rise to the occasion as they continue to start this type of campaign of calumny.”

