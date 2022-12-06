The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he will work assiduously with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed to tackle the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

The cable reports that Obi while speaking at a meeting with some northeast stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, December 5, said that he and Datti have the best experience the incessant attacks and insecurity in the country.

Peter Obi said he and Yusuf Datti will tackle the insecurity across Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Source: UGC

Also decrying the growing rate of unemployment among the youths, Obi said such challenges are fuelling the insecurity in the northern part of the country.

His words:

“Youth unemployment is nearing 50 per cent, so you have millions of youth in their productive age doing nothing, not knowing where the next meal will come from. In that situation, you are going to have crises. Crisis of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping.

“What Datti and I are promising you is number one; that we have the best combination, the best experience to start tackling the issue of security and I will say this, hold us responsible. Let nobody tell you we cannot solve insecurity in Nigeria. It can be stopped and done very quickly.

“We want to unite Nigeria. We want to see Nigerians being proud of their country again. We want to remove Nigeria from where it is today; from consumption to production and when you do that, you start pulling people out of poverty.”

