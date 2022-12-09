The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yinusa Tanko, has condemned Bola Tinubu of the APC over his comment on power grabbing

Tanko said Tinubu would not have made such a comment if he had signed the peace accord that other presidential candidates signed

According to the Labour Party chieftain, the comment of the APC candidate is liable to make his supporters resort to violence in the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - Yinusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, has taken a swipe against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Tanko said Tinubu's comment on power grabbing could be considered a violence recipe in the 2023 general election, The Guardian reported.

LP reacts to Tinubu's comment on grabbing power Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's comment on grabbing power, what oppositions are saying

The APC flagbearer had spoken about power grabbing at a London restaurant during one fo his addresses to his supporters in the diaspora.

Tanko wondered why a presidential candidate of such calibre who wants to govern over 200 million people would make such a comment.

The Labour Party chieftain maintained that it is not appropriate to appear in such a civilised environment and started talking about power grabbing.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, 2023 Election, Peter Obi, Labour Party, Yinusa Tanko

He also expressed doubt about the possibility of Tinubu being bothered to sign the peace accord in the 2023 election.

Tanko said if Tinubu had signed the peace accord, his comment on power grabbing at all costs is uncalled for because such a comment is capable of making is supporters resort to violence in getting votes for him.

His statement reads in part:

“Elections must be conducted in violence-free environment, and Tinubu saying things like this is really unpalatable, barely three months to the presidential election."

As Tinubu goes global, Shettima makes giant stride at PDP major hub in powerful northern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC has caught a big fish from the PDP in a major hub of the opposition, Gomber South, as Kashim Shettima disclosed on Thursday.

Kashim Shettime, the APC vice presidential candidate, announced that Binta Bello, a former deputy majority whip in the national assembly, has agreed to work with the APC in the 2023 election.

Shettima made the announcement at a time Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, was engaged on a global stage.

Source: Legit.ng